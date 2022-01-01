Portage Park baby was born at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Day
article
PORTAGE PARK - Advocate Health Care welcomed the first babies born in 2022 across Chicagloand.
The first baby born at the stroke of midnight was a baby named Kailani, who will live in Portage Park with parents Deney Perez and Carlos Morales.
Kailani was born at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center at 12 a.m. Jan. 1.
Deney Perez (mom) and Carlos Morales (dad) hold baby Kailani | Advocate Health Care
The baby weighed in at 6 pounds, 7 ounces and is 18.5 inches tall.
The newborn has three brothers.
Advertisement
Congratulations to the family!