Portage Park baby was born at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Day

article

Advocate Health Care welcomed the first babies born in 2022 across Chicagloand.

The first baby born at the stroke of midnight was a baby named Kailani, who will live in Portage Park with parents Deney Perez and Carlos Morales.

Kailani was born at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center at 12 a.m. Jan. 1.

Deney Perez (mom) and Carlos Morales (dad) hold baby Kailani | Advocate Health Care

The baby weighed in at 6 pounds, 7 ounces and is 18.5 inches tall.

The newborn has three brothers.

Advertisement

Congratulations to the family!