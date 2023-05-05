Portage Park business owners warned about recent armed robberies

Chicago police are warning businesses of robberies in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

The robberies occurred April 23 and 30 in the 3500 block of North Cicero Avenue, police said.

In both incidents, a man displayed or implied that he had a firearm and demanded cash from the register, officials said.

The man is described as 20 to 25 years old, six feet tall, 150 pounds with dark brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 312-746-7394.