Portage Park man, 30, charged with first degree murder: Police

A Chicago man was arrested and charged with first degree murder Wednesday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

According to police, Tommy Dixon III, 30, of the Portage Park neighborhood, was identified as the offender who shot and killed a 44-year-old man on Dec. 3 in the 100 block of west 78th Place.

Police said Dixon was taken into custody in the 8700 block of south Beverly Avenue.

He will be in central bond court Friday, police said.