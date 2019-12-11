Portage Park restaurant ‘devastated’ after chef is fatally stabbed in kitchen by coworker

article

An Elmwood Park man faces a murder charge after he allegedly stabbed a coworker Sunday during an argument in a Portage Park restaurant.

Jesus Martinez, 37, is charged in the death of his coworker, 35-year-old Cory Neill, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The stabbing happened Sunday evening in the kitchen of the Foundation Tavern and Grille, 5007 W. Irving Park Rd., authorities say.

Witnesses told investigators they heard yelling before Martinez allegedly stabbed a man with a knife repeatedly, police said.

Martinez was arrested at the scene of the stabbing, is due for a bail hearing Wednesday, police said.

An autopsy ruled Neill’s death a homicide due to stab wounds, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in suburban Stickney.

Cory Neill was a chef at the Foundation Tavern and Grille in Portage Park. | GoFundMe/Google Maps

The restaurant said in a Facebook post it was “devastated” to announce the death of its chef, Cory Neill.

“He was always cooking with a smile and brightening the days of all of those who had the pleasure of spending time with him,” the restaurant said in the post.

“He was truly passionate about his craft and was always looking for ways to improve the kitchen and the establishment as a whole. Our family will not be the same without Cory.”

An online fundraiser raised more than $4,000 by Wednesday afternoon to pay for funeral expenses.