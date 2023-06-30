Man shot while driving in Portage Park: police

A man was shot at while driving in Portage Park Friday morning.

Police say the victim, a 36-year-old man, was driving westbound in the 4800 block of West Addison Street at 1:45 a.m. when a while vehicle stopped in front of his vehicle.

An unidentified person got out of the car and fired shots at the victim.

The victim suffered a graze wound to the torso and was treated on the scene. He refused to go to the hospital.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No arrests have been reported. Area Five detectives are investigating.