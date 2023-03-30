Portillo's Day to celebrate 60th birthday of iconic Chicago-area chain

Portillo's is celebrating its 60th birthday next Wednesday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has officially declared April 5th as Portillo's Day.

During the event, which is held at the Rosemont Portillo's, you can see the original "Dog House," the small trailer that Dick Portillo bought in 1963 to serve his first hot dog stand. You can also sample all of the original menu items.

Plus, you can try a limited edition birthday-themed item before it's available for the public.

You can also enter for the chance to win Portillo’s for a year.