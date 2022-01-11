Portillo's Joliet: No option for indoor dining at new location set to open next month

Portillo's will open a first of its kind restaurant on Feb. 1 2022 in Joliet.

It will be for pickup only.

There will not be any option for indoor dining.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

According to Portillo's, the Joliet restaurant will have three drive-thru lanes to get people in and out — with one lane just for people who order ahead.

Advertisement

The Portillo's will be located at 1444 Larkin Avenue.