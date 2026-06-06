Portillo’s to open new Chicago location on Michigan Avenue

The Brief Portillo's will open a new flagship restaurant in the heart of Chicago's Loop on Michigan Avenue. The 5,500-square-foot restaurant will be located at 304 N. Michigan Ave. It will feature dine-in, pick-up and delivery options.



Portillo’s, the ever-popular Chicago-area restaurant chain, announced it will open a new flagship restaurant right in the heart of the Loop along Michigan Avenue.

What we know:

The new location at 304 N. Michigan Avenue will be Portillo’s first inline location in Chicago and only the second for the chain, according to a press release.

Portillo’s, the ever-popular Chicago-area restaurant chain, announced it will open a new flagship restaurant right in the heart of the Loop along Michigan Avenue. (Alex Ortiz)

The 5,500-square-foot restaurant will have nearly 100 seats and offer dine-in, pick-up and delivery options. It’s located within walking distance of Millennium Park and Navy Pier and just south of the Magnificent Mile.

"Chicago is where the Portillo’s story began, and opening in the heart of the city is not only an incredibly proud moment for our brand, but also a recognition of how important Chicagoans are, not only to our history, but to our future," said Portillo’s President and CEO Brett Patterson, in a statement. "Michigan Avenue is one of the most iconic destinations in Chicago. This restaurant celebrates our hometown and reinforces a simple truth: no matter how much we grow, Chicago will always be at the heart of who we are."

Portillo’s, which is based in Oak Brook, has expanded from its original location in Chicago to more than 100 restaurants across 11 states, according to the company’s website.

Just in the first four months of 2026, Portillo’s has opened five new locations, all in Texas.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what the exact opening date would be.

Those wanting updates on the new location, including potential job opportunities, can visit portillos.com/michiganave.