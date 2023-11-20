Portillo's to open new restaurant in Chicago suburb

Portillo's is opening a new restaurant in McHenry County at the end of the month.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Nov. 28 at 10:30 a.m. at the new Algonquin restaurant located at 1801 S. Randall Rd.

The 7,800-square-foot restaurant will be the 46th restaurant in Illinois and the 81st restaurant overall.

During the ceremony, Portillo's will also present a check to its charity partners, Boys & Girls Club of Dundee Township and Algonquin Lake in the Hills Interfaith Food Pantry.

The new restaurant will feature seating for more than 200 guests between indoor seating and a seasonal outdoor patio, along with double drive-thru lanes.

For more information, go to portillos.com.