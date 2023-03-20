'Portrait of a Soldier' exhibit on display at Cook County Building

Twenty years ago this week, the US invaded Iraq. Locally, US service members are being remembered for their sacrifice during the war.

The exhibit "Portrait of a Soldier" is on display in the Cook County Building.

The banners pay homage to 300 Illinois service members killed in the line of duty since September 11th, 2001.

On display are replica hand drawn graphite portraits of heroes.

Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn established "Portrait of a Soldier" in 2004 while lieutenant governor after seeing the local artists portraits and has since taken the exhibit around the state.

Three local families that lost their loved ones during battle were there on Monday for the unveiling.

"We want to continue to have this Portrait of a Soldier memorial travel across Cook County and Illinois, every county, because it's important on various days across the year, whether it's Memorial Day or Fourth of July or 9/11, or Veterans Day, to know who the veterans are, and those who gave their last full measure of devotion to our democracy — who they are, to say their name," Quinn said.

The exhibit is on display until March 25th.