Portrait of former Gov. Bruce Rauner now hanging at the Illinois Capitol

The official portrait of former governor Bruce Rauner is now hanging at the Illinois State Capitol.

On Monday, the former governor and first lady, Diana Rauner, attended an unveiling ceremony.

The picture is displayed on the second floor in the second hall in the Capitol.

On Sunday, Rauner and his wife had a celebration for friends and supporters at Danenberger Family Vineyard in Wisconsin.