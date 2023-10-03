Possible armed robbery reported near Cook County Walmart

An armed robbery was reported near the Walmart in Lansing Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers were investigating a call of a possible armed robbery in the area of Walmart, located at 17625 Torrence Ave.

The suspects were last seen running into the wooded area behind the store.

Lansing police utilized a helicopter, K9 unit and officers from other agencies to search the area.

Law enforcement determined that there was no threat to the community and the area was cleared.

Police continue to investigate.