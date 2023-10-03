Possible armed robbery reported near Cook County Walmart
LANSING, Ill. - An armed robbery was reported near the Walmart in Lansing Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, officers were investigating a call of a possible armed robbery in the area of Walmart, located at 17625 Torrence Ave.
The suspects were last seen running into the wooded area behind the store.
Lansing police utilized a helicopter, K9 unit and officers from other agencies to search the area.
Law enforcement determined that there was no threat to the community and the area was cleared.
Police continue to investigate.