Possible breakthrough in 22-year-old missing persons case as woman claims to be Diamond Bradley

There are new reports on a possible update in an almost 22-year-long missing persons case.

The stunning report is tied to the Bradley sisters case, 10 and 3-year-old sisters who disappeared from the South Side of Chicago.

A TikTok video surfaced showing a woman who believes she could be Diamond Bradley.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

In the video, the woman is scrolling through age-progressed photos of the girls that were released during the investigation.

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to the missing girls' great-aunt, who confirmed she has been in touch with the woman in the video.

Diamond would be in her 20s.

There is no mention of her missing sister, Tionda, in the video.

This is a developing story.