Possible human remains found along bank of Des Plaines River

Possible human remains were discovered Tuesday morning along the bank of the Des Plaines River in Joliet.

Workers discovered possible human remains the south bank of the river around 8:28 a.m. on the property of Zenith Energy Terminals at 1035 W. Laraway Road, according to Joliet police.

The remains appeared to be in an "advanced state of decomposition," police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Representatives for the Will County Coroner's Office collected the remains at the scene.

Both the coroner's office and Joliet police are investigating.

Advertisement

If anyone has information about the discovery, they are asked to call Joliet police at (815) 724-3020. They can also reach out to Will County Crime Stoppers at (800) 323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org to submit tips anonymously.