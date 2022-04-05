Expand / Collapse search
Possible human remains found along bank of Des Plaines River

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 4:17PM
Crime and Public Safety
Human remains found in Joliet near Des Plaines River

Workers discovered possible human remains the south bank of the river around 8:28 a.m. on the property of Zenith Energy Terminals at 1035 W. Laraway Road, according to Joliet police.

JOLIET, Ill. - Possible human remains were discovered Tuesday morning along the bank of the Des Plaines River in Joliet.

The remains appeared to be in an "advanced state of decomposition," police said.

Human remains found in bank of Des Plaines River in Joliet

Representatives for the Will County Coroner's Office collected the remains at the scene.

Both the coroner's office and Joliet police are investigating.

If anyone has information about the discovery, they are asked to call Joliet police at (815) 724-3020. They can also reach out to Will County Crime Stoppers at (800) 323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org to submit tips anonymously.