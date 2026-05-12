Possible hantavirus case in Illinois not tied to ship outbreak under investigation, IDPH says

The Brief Public health officials are investigating a possible case of hantavirus in Illinois. The case is not related to the outbreak of hantavirus on a cruise ship that's received international attention. State health officials said the strain more common in North America is different from the strain seen on the ship, and not spread from person to person.



Health officials in northern Illinois said Tuesday they're investigating a potential case of hantavirus that is not tied to the cruise ship outbreak.

What we know:

It’s believed the person, who lives in Winnebago County, may have contracted a strain of the virus more common in North America while cleaning a home where rodent droppings were present, according to an Illinois Department of Public Health statement.

"Unlike the Andes strain of Hantavirus responsible for the cruise outbreak, the North American strains are not known to spread from person-to-person. The risk of contracting Hantavirus of any kind remains very low for Illinois residents," the IDPH said in a statement.

The CDC is testing to confirm that the person did indeed contract hantavirus, but the test results could take up to 10 days to complete. The IDPH did not specify when the tests began.

Officials added the person is not seriously ill and is recovering after experiencing mild symptoms, which did not require hospitalization.

Still, public health officials stressed that the threat of hantavirus in Illinois remains very low to residents. The IDPH said it is proactively releasing the information to the public due to the increased interest in the topic.

The person who may have contracted the virus has not traveled internationally and had not been in contact with anyone associated with the cruise ship outbreak, IDPH said.

Big picture view:

Plus, officials said the strain that caused the outbreak on the ship is different from the strain more commonly found in North America, which is not known to spread from person to person.

The IDPH said on Monday that it was not aware of any Illinois residents who had been on the cruise ship that experienced the outbreak. Of the 18 passengers on that ship, one had tested positive and another had shown mild symptoms.

The American passengers returned to the U.S. and were taken to medical facilities in Nebraska and Georgia.

Since officials began to monitor for hantavirus, the U.S. has only recorded 890 cases over 30 years between 1993 and 2023 and Illinois saw only seven positive cases during that time. The most recent case in Illinois was detected in March 2025, according to the IDPH.