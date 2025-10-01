Possible meth lab in suburban Chicago sends 8 first responders to hospital

The Brief Four police officers and four firefighters were hospitalized and later released after responding to a suspected meth lab Tuesday in Crestwood. The individual believed to be involved is also hospitalized; their condition is unknown and no charges have been announced as the investigation continues.



A suspected methamphetamine lab discovered Tuesday in Chicago’s south suburbs sent eight first responders to the hospital, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident occurred in the 12700 block of Central Avenue, where Crestwood police and firefighters responded to a report of a possible meth lab.

During the response, four police officers and four firefighters were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

All eight have since been treated and released, officials said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what occurred during the response or the nature of the injuries.

The individual suspected of operating the meth lab was also hospitalized. Their condition has not been disclosed.

What's next:

No charges have been announced, and the person involved has not been publicly identified.

The investigation is ongoing.