Possibly drunk man crashes into liquor store

Police said a man from Valparaiso crashed into a liquor store Sunday morning when he was possibly already drunk.

Michael Stowers, 23, was found crawling out of a Ford F-150 that had just crashed into the Brookston Spirits Liquor Store in the Chalmers, Indiana area at 8 a.m.

Stowers refused to take a field sobriety test. His blood was taken and tests on whether he was drunk are pending.

He was booked into the White County Jail and charged with operating while intoxicated refusal.