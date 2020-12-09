Postal vehicle shot in Englewood

A postal vehicle was struck by gunfire Tuesday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.

No one was hurt in the shooting that unfolded about 12:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Morgan, according to U.S. Postal Inspection Service spokesman Spencer Block.

Postal inspectors were called to that location and found a postal vehicle that had been struck by gunfire while on its route, Block said.

Chicago police did not immediately have details about the shooting.