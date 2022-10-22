Postal vehicle stolen, letter carrier nearly assaulted in Little Village: U.S. Postal officials

A U.S. Postal Service letter carrier reported an attempted assault and their postal vehicle was stolen Saturday morning in Little Village, U.S. Postal Inspection officials say.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is working with the Chicago Police Department on the report of an assault around 9:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road.

The carrier, a 28-year-old woman, was entering her postal vehicle when she saw someone inside, police say. The offender attempted to assault her, but the victim was able to flee.

The suspect stole the carrier’s postal vehicle and fled the scene. The vehicle was recovered in the 4500 block of West Marquette Road, but the suspect is still at large and considered to be armed and dangerous, U.S. Postal officials say.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries and has been released, Postal Service officials say.

The U.S. Postal Service is asking the public to report any tips to the USPIS Hotline at 877-876-2455. All callers will remain confidential.

A reward notice is expected to be released soon.

Saturday's report comes after a surge in postal worker robberies around the Chicago area.

Lawmakers say the Postal Service leadership has been failing to address a rise in armed robberies of letter carriers.