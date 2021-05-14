Posters at suburban school approved by front office being called racist by parents, lawmakers

Posters at Glenbrook South High School are being called racist by parents and state lawmakers.

The posters were placed in hallways throughout the school to recruit students to a political student group, which show the hammer and sickle symbol and say, "China Kinda Sus"

'Sus' is short for suspicious.

The posters were stamped and approved by the school's front office.

State lawmakers Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz and Laura Fine met with the district's superintendent who has since apologized.

The school is updating policies for posting content on campus.