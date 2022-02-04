Potential deal could sell former Tinley Park Mental Health Center site to village

article

A potential agreement to sell the 280-acre plot of land, currently housing the remains of the former Tinley Park Mental Health Center site, has been reached between the state and the village. But before any agreement can be officially made, the Illinois General Assembly must approve the sale.

Tinley Park Village Manager Patrick Carr shared the news at a village board meeting, after the property located just off of 183rd Street and Harlem Avenue has sat vacant since 2012. The news brings hope to the village as officials have been attempting to work out a deal with Illinois Central Management Services (CMS) for years.

The facility was the last of 12 state owned properties of its kind when its doors were closed a decade ago. Shuttered without maintenance and nestled in the heart of the village, the state owned property underwent an environmental study in 2019 that lead to the discovery of numerous environmental concerns, including asbestos infested buildings and black mold, among others.

State Rep. Tim Ozinga introduced legislation to the 102nd Illinois General Assembly on Jan. 27, that if passed would allow CMS to convey the property to the village for economic development and remediation for no less than the fair market value, determined by an average of two appraisals.

The proceeds from the sale will then be deposited into the state's Mental Health Fund, according to the legislation.

Ozinga introduced another piece of legislation on Jan. 27 that would allocate $15 million in funds from the Illinois Bond Fund to the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for a grant to the former mental health hospital for cleanup efforts. The funds were initially introduced in the 2021 fiscal year budget, but removed without notice or warning.

Tinley Park Mental Health Center | Yasmeen Sheikah

Carr said the agreement will be put forth in the spring session of the legislature.

"We've worked diligently over the last three months with CMS, it's been very productive," Carr said. "We're pretty confident that this is a win-win situation for the village and the state. We will continue to work with them and wait for our amendment to the CMS bill to be put forward in the spring session."

Although there is no exact timeline, Carr said if the legislation is passed, village attorneys and CMS will get together for a purchase sale and intergovernmental agreement with the state for the final transfer of the property.

"CMS has worked day in and out getting this agreement together. We are very thankful for their efforts," Tinley Park Mayor Michael Glotz told FOX 32. "They have done an outstanding job with our village attorneys putting this legislation together."