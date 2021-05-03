Potential flower shortage ahead of Mother's Day

We have seen one shortage after another, and the latest is hitting the flower industry right before Mother's Day.

There are many reasons for the shortage. One is that people have been sending more flowers during the pandemic.

In addition, there are supply chain issues.

On Monday, FOX 32 News spoke with Jim and James Philips of "Philips Flowers." They recommend putting in orders ahead of time, saying do not wait until the last minute because many florists may sell out.

"It’s across the board. It's flowers that we typically don't have problems with. Carnations, mini-carnations, chrysanthemums," James said.

About two-thirds of Americans choosing gifts on Mother's Day choose flowers.