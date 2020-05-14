Power outages, Metra delays after Loop ComEd vault fire

article

Metra trains were delayed and several buildings were without power Thursday after a blaze broke out at a ComEd vault in the Loop.

A “large” underground fire broke out at a ComEd electrical vault near 130 W. Harrison St. prompting a HazMat response, Chicago Fire Department officials said about 4:50 p.m.

The fire was located near the LaSalle Street Metra station and trains were stopped because of the blaze, officials said.

About 3,500 customers in the area were without power, but crews were given the go-ahead to step into the vault and begin making repairs, a ComEd spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was extinguished by 6:05 p.m., officials said. The cause of the blaze was unclear.