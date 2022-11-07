8 winning Powerball tickets of up to $150K sold in Illinois over the weekend

The Powerball jackpot has soared to $1.9 billion after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday's drawing.

However, eight people won prizes ranging from $50,000 to $150,000 from tickets purchased in Illinois.

Three players matched four numbers and the Powerball along with adding the game’s "Power Play" feature to win $150,000 each. Five others matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 each.

$150,000 winner from Circle K located at 3507 Chicago Road in Steger

$150,000 winner from Express Lane located at 199 Route 84 North in Cordova

$150,000 winner from the Illinois Lottery website

$50,000 winner from Casey's at 908 W. Carpenter St. in Jerseyville

$50,000 winner from D G Food & Liquor Mart at 2027 Ogden Ave. in Downers Grove

$50,000 winner from Hucks at 3300 Broadway St. in Mount Vernon

$50,000 winner from MJ7 Oil Corporation at 901 Sheridan Road in Winthrop Harbor

Retailers that sold the winning tickets receive a bonus of 1% of the prize amount.

Over $15 million in prizes have been won by Illinois players since this Powerball run began on Aug. 4.

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m.