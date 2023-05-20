Preakness Stakes 2023: National Treasure wins; other Baffert horse euthanized hours earlier

Bob Baffert’s National Treasure crossed the finish line first in the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, ending Mage’s Triple Crown bid in the trainer’s return from a suspension — and just hours after another of his 3-year-old horses was euthanized on the track.

Baffert headed to the winner’s circle on the same day that his colt Havnameltdown went down with a fatal left leg injury in an undercard race. Baffert said he and his team were in shock.

It was another dark moment for a sport already reeling from the deaths of seven horses at Churchill Downs in a 10-day span leading up to the Kentucky Derby.

Derby winner Mage finished third in the Preakness. His defeat means there will not be a Triple Crown winner for a fifth consecutive year.

National Treasure is bathed after going over the track during a training session ahead of the 148th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 19, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

RELATED: Belmont Stakes to air on FOX in June