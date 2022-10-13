Pregnant Chicago woman missing from Chinatown, family says

Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing pregnant woman from Chinatown.

According to police, Bilian Fang was last seen October 9, 2022, in the 3000 block of South Lock Street.

Fang's family tells FOX 32 Chicago she's nine months pregnant, and that the 40-year-old is married with two kids.

Bilian Fang | Chicago Police Department

Fang is described as having black hair, brown eyes, standing 5-foot-6 and weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One SVU at 312-747-8380.