Pregnant Gary woman disappears near location of teen’s earlier missing case: police

article

Police are searching for a teenage girl and a 25-year-old pregnant woman who both disappeared from Gary, Indiana in recent months.

Emma Baum, 25, was nine months pregnant when she was last seen on Oct. 10 in the 2500 block of Connecticut Street, according to Gary police. Since her disappearance, authorities say Baum may have given birth.

Baum is described as 5-foot-3, weighing approximately 136 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has several scars on her arms and multiple tattoos and is known to wear wigs and hairpieces in various styles and colors.

Her disappearance follows that of 13-year-old Ja'Niyah McMichael, who went missing on Aug. 11 within blocks of Baum’s last known location. Police say McMichael may also have been pregnant. She is described as 5-foot-2, weighing about 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Gary police are urging anyone with information on Baum or McMichael’s whereabouts to contact authorities.

Police have not indicated whether the two cases are connected.