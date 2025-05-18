Pregnant woman, man killed in apparent murder-suicide in Gary, coroner says
GARY, Ind. - A pregnant woman and a 21-year-old man were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Northwest Indiana, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.
What we know:
The coroner’s office said Sunday the deaths were reported around 11:22 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Clark Road in Gary.
The woman was identified by family at the scene as 21-year-old Chasity Shorter.
A forensic autopsy confirmed she died of gunshot wounds, and her death was ruled a homicide, the coroner said.
The second victim, also identified by family at the scene, was 21-year-old Brice Taylor. He was listed as a resident of the 7300 block of Parrish Avenue in Hammond, according to the coroner’s office.
Taylor died of a gunshot wound, and his death was ruled a suicide following a forensic autopsy.
What we don't know:
The nature of the relationship between Shorter and Taylor is unclear.
Further details about the case have not been released.