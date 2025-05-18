Pregnant woman, man killed in apparent murder-suicide in Gary, coroner says

The Brief A pregnant woman, 21-year-old Chasity Shorter, and 21-year-old Brice Taylor died in an apparent murder-suicide in Gary, Indiana. Shorter died of gunshot wounds ruled a homicide; Taylor’s death was ruled a suicide by gunshot. The incident was reported Friday night; further details have not been released.



A pregnant woman and a 21-year-old man were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Northwest Indiana, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

What we know:

The coroner’s office said Sunday the deaths were reported around 11:22 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Clark Road in Gary.

The woman was identified by family at the scene as 21-year-old Chasity Shorter.

A forensic autopsy confirmed she died of gunshot wounds, and her death was ruled a homicide, the coroner said.

The second victim, also identified by family at the scene, was 21-year-old Brice Taylor. He was listed as a resident of the 7300 block of Parrish Avenue in Hammond, according to the coroner’s office.

Taylor died of a gunshot wound, and his death was ruled a suicide following a forensic autopsy.

What we don't know:

The nature of the relationship between Shorter and Taylor is unclear.

Further details about the case have not been released.