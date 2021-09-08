Preparations underway for first annual Englewood Music Fest

The first annual Englewood Music Fest is scheduled for Saturday, September 18. Preparations are already underway.

It will take place from noon to 7 p.m. on Halsted between 61st and 63rd Streets, near Kennedy King College and the Englewood Square Mall.

"It's peace, it's unity, it's being there for one another," said 16th Ward Alderwoman Stephanie Coleman. "Even throughout our challenges, we are still a family and we are hurting but it's time for us to heal. And one of the ways to heal is to curate opportunities and create spaces that our seniors and our young people, we are celebrating Englewood's excellence."

The music fest will be free to the public and will also feature local artists, heath resources and COVID vaccinations.

Grammy nominated R&B artist Syleena Johnson, who was featured on Kanye West’s new "Donda" album, will be performing — along with Chicago’s own Crucial Conflict from the West Side and Jennipher Jones.

Anyone who attends will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Rapid COVID testing will be available on site as well.