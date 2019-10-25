‘Prescription for sun and sand’: Travel site offering hardworking nurses free flights to the Caribbean

If you know a nurse who puts in long hours each day and could really use a vacation filled with sun, sand and relaxation, a travel website is giving away an opportunity for them to fly away — literally — from flu season.

CheapCaribbean.com, a travel website offering vacation packages to Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America, is giving free flights to 50 nurses and their plus-ones.

The lucky recipients will be able to choose any of CheapCaribbean.com’s destinations, including Punta Cana, St. Lucia, Turks & Caicos, Bahamas and more. (Photo credit: DEA / S. AMANTINI via Getty Images)

Many new nurses predominantly work 12-hour shifts and nearly half work overtime, according to a study published in the Journal of Advanced Nursing. Approximately 13 percent even hold a second job.

In 2018, a survey by RNnetwork found that 62 percent of nurses felt regularly burned out in their jobs, while 44 percent of nurses believed that burnout had affected their work performance.

Considering these statistics, CheapCaribbean said it believes every nurse deserves “a prescription for sun and sand.”

The lucky recipients of the giveaway will be able to choose free flights to any of the company’s destinations, including Punta Cana, St. Lucia, Turks & Caicos, the Bahamas and more.

Advertisement

To be eligible, nurses will need to sign up to be a member of CheapCaribbean’s ER&R Club by 11:59 p.m. CST on Nov. 4. Members will then receive an email to register for free flights, and the first 50 to register “will be on the beach in no time,” the company said.

As far as the fine print goes, the winners must select dates for a 5+ night trip within travel dates of Jan. 1 and June 30, 2020 — with select blackout dates.

Flights must be booked on United Airlines by Nov. 15.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.