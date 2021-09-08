President Biden to announce new COVID-19 measures to bring pandemic under control

With some states seeing a record number of deaths from the coronavirus Delta variant, President Biden plans to address the nation.

It's a shift in tone for a white house that, just a few months ago, was talking about moving past the pandemic.

Biden is expected to unveil a six-step plan to bring the pandemic under control.

"There are six steps the president's announcing. There will be new components. As I noted and you noted, some of that will be related to access to testing. Some will be related to mandates. Some will be related to how we ensure kids are protected in schools," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

While many republicans oppose any mandates, the Senate's Republican Minority Leader urged all to get vaccinated, noting that, in his home state of Kentucky, 90 percent plus of those hospitalized with the coronavirus did not get a shot.