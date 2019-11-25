President Trump welcomes 'Conan,' heroic military dog who assisted in al-Baghdadi raid, to White House

President Trump welcomed, "Conan," the heroic military dog who helped take out ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to the White House on Monday.

Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and the first lady greeted the press in the Rose Garden.

Trump said "Conan" received a medal and a plaque.

Conan was hurt during the mission after being exposed to live electrical wires while pursuing Baghdadi through a tunnel underneath a compound in northwestern Syria, Gen. Frank McKenzie, who leads U.S. Central Command, said.

RELATED: Trump identifies 'Conan,' military dog in Baghdadi raid, says she will visit White House

The dog, who has worked with special operations forces for four years and taken part in about 50 missions, has since returned to active duty.