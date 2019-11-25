Presidential turkeys arrive in DC

Thanksgiving is right around the corner. But, two birds are gearing up for a visit to the White House instead of a trip to your dinner table.

The Presidential Turkeys arrive at The Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, ahead of Tuesday’s National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony at the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C. welcomed some very important guests -- a pair of turkeys preparing for their upcoming pardoning ceremony.

Bread and Butter arrived on Sunday. According to tradition, one will be selected as the national Thanksgiving turkey and the other will be its trusty sidekick.

President Trump will spare their lives on Tuesday before they head to Virginia Tech. Once there, students studying agriculture and veterinary science will look after them.

This is the fourth year in a row Virginia Tech will serve as the forever home for these distinguished birds.