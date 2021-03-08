Prince Harry told Oprah Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip were not part of conversations over Archie's skin tone

article

Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey during a wide-ranging interview Sunday night that there were "concerns and conversations" about how dark" her son Archie's "skin might be when he's born."

On Monday, Winfrey told Gayle King that despite pressing Prince Harry "on camera and off" about who was a part of those conversations, he would not say.

"He did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure that I knew and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother [Queen Elizabeth] nor his grandfather [Prince Philip] that were a part of those conversations," Winfrey said Monday morning.

A rep for Harry did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

"He did not tell me who were a part of those conversations as you can see I tried to get that answer on camera and off," she added.

Meghan, who is biracial, described that when she was first pregnant with son Archie, there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born." The statement led Winfrey to incredulously ask "What?"

While Winfrey sat in silence, Meghan said she struggled to understand why there were concerns within the royal family about her son’s skin color. She said it was hard for her to "compartmentalize" those conversations.

In this handout image provided by Harpo Productions and released on March 5, 2021, Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

Meghan, the actress who starred in the TV drama "Suits," said she grew concerned about her son not having a royal title because it meant he wouldn’t be provided security.

"He needs to be safe," a teary-eyed Meghan recalled. "We’re not saying don’t make him a prince or princess, whatever it’s going to be. But if you’re saying the title is going to affect their protection, we haven’t created this monster machine around us in terms of clickbait and tabloid fodder. You’ve allowed that to happen, which means our son needs to be safe."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.