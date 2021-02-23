Pritzker announces expansion of food benefits to 1 million more children

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday said about 1,000,000 children across Illinois will receive additional federally funded food benefits, valued at $110 million per month, starting in March.

Eligible children across the state will automatically receive these benefits on EBT Cards mailed directly to their homes, Pritzker said in a statement.

"Today, we move another step closer to ending hunger for all of Illinois with a benefits program that will support approximately 1,000,000 children across our state," Pritzker said.

The funding will be distributed by the Illinois Department of Human Services in partnership with the Illinois State Board of Education to Illinois students who are eligible for Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer support.