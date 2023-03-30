Pritzker announces $200M in funding for Illinois freight system

A big boost is coming for the freight system in Illinois.

A $200 million investment will fund multiple projects at improving mobility and improving safety, including the building of a new Illinois 50 bridge over the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal.

Governor JB Pritzker announced the funding in Decatur on Thursday. The money will be administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation using federal funds.

"These funds will be used for 22 port rail and highway projects across Illinois to address bottlenecks, increase mobility, and improve the supply chain up and down the state," Pritzker said.

Billions of tons valued at $2.5 trillion moves through the state of Illinois by freight each year.