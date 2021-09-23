Expand / Collapse search

Pritzker announces investment in workforce training for Illinois job seekers

By FOX 32 News
Published 
J.B. Pritzker
CHICAGO - Gov. JB Pritzker says Illinois will invest millions in workforce training as part of the administrations $1.5 billion economic recovery plan.

As much as $40 million will go towards a grant program aimed at getting more people back to work.

The funding will help areas most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also cover basic expenses that are barriers to job seekers.

Nearly $4.5 million will go towards career training grants for at-risk youth.

"This is yet another step in our efforts to deliver high-quality opportunities that put all of our young people on a path to a career with a heightened focus on those that have been historically left behind," Pritzker said.

Applications to receive the grants are now open.