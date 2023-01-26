Pritzker announces million-dollar investment project for Rockford roads

The Illinois Department of Transportation is spending $1.5 million on a road project in Rockford.

The project will modernize Alpine Road between U.S. 20 and Charles Street.

Governor JB Pritzker joined IDOT and community leaders on Thursday to announce the investment project.

The project is part of a larger commitment to work with the city of Rockford to find a long-term solution to improve mobility and enhanced safety throughout the entire South Alpine Corridor.

"Up and down the Rockford region, we’re restoring and rebuilding, creating jobs, and making sure working families have the opportunities and resources they need to build good lives for themselves and their families," Pritzker said.

The work is scheduled to begin this spring.

The money comes from IDOT’s multiyear program to update roads and bridges in Illinois, budgeted at $5 million.