Pritzker announces new program to vaccinate Illinois office workers on the job

Illinois office workers will soon have a more convenient way of receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced a new program on Monday for building workers and returning office staff to get vaccinated at the office.

"Having vaccine available where you work makes getting vaccinated very convenient," Pritzker said. "More vaccinations will mean more of a return to normal for everyone."

The new effort will include 10 locations in Chicago, Schaumburg and Rockford, according to a statement from the governor's office. Each site will offer two-dose vaccinations and while appointments are encouraged, walk-ins will also be accepted.

(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot commended Pritzker on launching the new initiative to improve accessibility to the vaccine.

"Thanks to this new initiative, people will be able to conveniently get this life-saving vaccine right in their workplace, furthering our efforts to create a safe return to work process for our residents in the economic heart of our city—regardless of their occupation," Lightfoot said.

The first wave of sites in the program will rollout in mid-May at the following locations:

Merchandise Mart, 222 West Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago

Harris Bank Building, 115 S. LaSalle Street, Chicago

540 W. Madison Street, Chicago

Equitable Building, 401 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

150 N. Riverside Plaza, Chicago

311 South Wacker (Walgreens at 250 S Wacker Dr), Chicago

Wrigley Building, 400-410 North Michigan Avenue (Walgreens at 410 N Michigan Ave), Chicago

308 W. State Street, Rockford

1111 S. Alpine Road, Rockford

1061 American Lane, Schaumburg

Dates and times will be announced in advance and will be offered during shift changes to allow as many people to take advantage of the program as possible.