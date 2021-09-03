Pritzker announces task force to fight homelessness in Illinois

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued an executive order on Friday to combat the state's homelessness problem.

Pritzker established the Illinois Interagency Task Force on Homelessness and created the position of State Homelessness Chief to lead the team.

The task force will implement a plan to address the effects of homelessness and identify strategies to improve human services for the state's homeless population.

Pritzker said homelessness can impact anyone.

"A person deserving of opportunity, of a second chance, of a foundation upon which to build a successful future for themselves and for their families," Pritzker said. "And together, step by step, we will work to give it to them. So that Illinois is a place all our residents can truly call home and be proud of."

The governor estimates that there are about 10,000 people throughout the state experiencing homelessness today.