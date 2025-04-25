Pritzker backs Stratton in Senate race – could it narrow the field?

The Brief Gov. J.B. Pritzker quickly endorsed Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton for U.S. Senate, making her the first official candidate for the 2026 race. Pritzker's early support and financial backing have raised concerns about whether it will discourage other potential candidates from entering the race. Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs and other possible candidates, including Congressmembers Raja Krishnamoorthi, Robin Kelly, and Lauren Underwood, are still considering a run despite Pritzker’s endorsement.



The lone candidate to officially declare a run for senate to replace Sen. Dick Durbin already has the backing of the state's top Democrat.

Could it radically alter the large field of candidates expected to run for this seat?

What we know:

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker already has his candidate in the 2026 Senate race, a mere 48 hours after Durbin announced he won't run again. On Friday, he said he will do what it takes to make Juliana Stratton the next U.S. Senator from Illinois.

"Today, it’s my honor to introduce your next United States senator, Juliana Stratton," Pritzker said.

Pritzker wasted no time throwing his support and potential big money behind his number two - Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton - before anyone else has even declared their candidacy.

"He's a fierce fighter for all of the things we care about so much, and I'm honored to have his endorsement," Stratton said.

Later, Pritzker attended a ribbon cutting for the Urban Growers Collective in the Auburn-Gresham neighborhood. He doubled down on his support for Stratton despite questions that it might appear to be a coronation and scare off candidates from competing in an open primary.

"She is the most dynamic candidate to run for United States Senate and I expect that she will win," Pritzker said.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether other potential candidates will still enter the race.

Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs has also been considering a run, and said Pritzker's endorsement - and potential big money donations - won't sway his decision.

"I think the ultimate endorsements that will make the difference will be the voters," Frerichs said. "I'll be having discussions with my family over the next week or so as well," he said.

Other candidates who are mulling a bid include congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi, Robin Kelly, and Lauren Underwood.

What's next:

The primary is just 10 months away.