Pritzker calls for NY Gov. Cuomo to resign after sexual harassment report

Gov. JB Pritzker is calling on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign.

An investigation by the New York Attorney General Letitia James found Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women.

The women had accused Cuomo of subjecting them to inappropriate kisses and touching or inappropriate sexual remarks. The nearly five-month investigation, conducted by two outside lawyers who spoke to 179 people, found that the Cuomo administration was a "hostile work environment" and that it was "rife with fear and intimidation."

Cuomo responded to the report and denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

"The facts are much different than what has been portrayed," he said in a video statement.

"I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances. I'm 63 years old, I've lived my entire adult life in public view," Cuomo said. "That is just not who I am."

Accusations against Cuomo ranged from groping under a woman's shirt and planting unwanted kisses, to asking unwelcome personal questions about sex and dating.

The New York General Assembly says it's ready to start impeachment hearings if Cuomo won't leave office.

