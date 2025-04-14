Pritzker talks congressional immigration hearing invite, weighs testifying

The Brief Gov. JB Pritzker has been invited to testify before Congress on Illinois’ sanctuary state policies. Pritzker criticized the hearings as politically motivated but isn’t ruling out attending. He also said he’s still undecided about seeking a third term.



Gov. JB Pritzker says he hasn’t made up his mind about testifying before Congress on Illinois’ sanctuary state policies, though he questioned the seriousness of the hearing and defended the state’s approach to immigration.

What we know:

The House Oversight Committee, led by Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), invited Pritzker to testify in Washington—part of a broader inquiry into sanctuary policies.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson appeared before the committee last month in a session that drew national headlines.

Pritzker said Monday he believes the hearing would be more performative than productive.

"I think you saw with the four mayors that testified, there wasn't anything particularly productive," he said. "It seemed like the members of the committee were all just looking for some social media moment they could post."

Pritzker has defended the state’s sanctuary laws, which include provisions where local law enforcement does not cooperate with federal immigration agencies and undocumented residents are eligible for certain public services.

The Oversight Committee could issue a subpoena to compel his testimony if he declines to appear voluntarily, but Pritzker doesn’t see that as likely.

"Nobody's violated any federal laws," he said. "There are federal laws, supremacy laws, state laws which are different, and so I doubt I'd get subpoenaed for a hearing like that."

What's next:

The governor also shared that he remains undecided on whether to seek a third term. Illinois does not have term limits for governors.

Pritzker has been increasingly active on the national stage in recent months, including taking aim at President Donald Trump during a recent Fox News appearance.