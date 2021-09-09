Pritzker dedicates Ray Castro Plaza at National Museum of Mexican Art

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker led a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the Ray Castro Parking Lot Plaza at the National Museum of Mexican Art.

The plaza, located in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, was made possible by a $1.9 million state capital grant, and it will serve as an outdoor community gathering space.

The grant was initially awarded in 2014, but was suspended when it was not re-appropriated into an enacted capital bill.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

In July 2019, the governor reinstated the project and construction was completed in July.

"These are the kinds of simple but important investments that keep communities strong," Pritzker said. "And after years of delay under prior administrations, I'm really proud to help this museum keep its mission moving forward for many years to come."

Advertisement

The plaza is named after Chicago's first Mexican-American Ward Committeeman, Ray Castro, who grew up in the Lower West Side neighborhood.