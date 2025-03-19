Pritzker hits the road for 'Standing Up for Illinois' tour

The Brief Gov. JB Pritzker began his statewide "Standing Up for Illinois" tour to assess the impact of federal funding cuts on farmers and workers. His first stop was Sola Gratia Farm in Urbana, where he participated in a roundtable discussion. Pritzker also met with laid-off workers at the University of Illinois’ Soybean Innovation Lab, which is closing due to USAID funding cuts.



Gov. JB Pritzker started his "Standing Up for Illinois" tour on Wednesday.

What we know:

The governor says he’s traveling across the state to see how cuts made by the Trump administration are affecting farmers.

His first stop was Sola Gratia Farm in Urbana, where he participated in a roundtable discussion with local agricultural leaders.

Pritzker also met with laid-off workers at the University of Illinois’ Soybean Innovation Lab. The program is set to close soon due to cuts in funding from USAID.