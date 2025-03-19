Expand / Collapse search
Pritzker hits the road for 'Standing Up for Illinois' tour

By Fox 32 News
Published  March 19, 2025 5:10pm CDT
J.B. Pritzker
FOX 32 Chicago

Pritzker launches Standing Up for Illinois tour

Gov. Pritzker said he is traveling across the state to see how President Trumps cuts are impacting people.

The Brief

    • Gov. JB Pritzker began his statewide "Standing Up for Illinois" tour to assess the impact of federal funding cuts on farmers and workers.
    • His first stop was Sola Gratia Farm in Urbana, where he participated in a roundtable discussion.
    • Pritzker also met with laid-off workers at the University of Illinois’ Soybean Innovation Lab, which is closing due to USAID funding cuts.

CHICAGO - Gov. JB Pritzker started his "Standing Up for Illinois" tour on Wednesday.

What we know:

The governor says he’s traveling across the state to see how cuts made by the Trump administration are affecting farmers.

His first stop was Sola Gratia Farm in Urbana, where he participated in a roundtable discussion with local agricultural leaders.

Pritzker also met with laid-off workers at the University of Illinois’ Soybean Innovation Lab. The program is set to close soon due to cuts in funding from USAID.

