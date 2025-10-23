Pritzker launches Illinois Accountability Commission to probe federal immigration actions

The Brief Gov. JB Pritzker announced the Illinois Accountability Commission to investigate alleged federal immigration abuses. The move follows reports of ICE detaining U.S. citizens in Little Village. The commission will document incidents and preserve evidence for future accountability.



Gov. JB Pritzker announced on Thursday the creation of the Illinois Accountability Commission, a new state body tasked with investigating and documenting alleged civil rights abuses tied to federal immigration enforcement operations.

Priztker said the order establishes the commission within the Illinois Department of Human Rights to ensure "truth, transparency and justice" amid what he described as "military-style assaults" carried out under the Trump administration’s "Operation Midway Blitz."

"In the short time, we have witnessed countless acts of harassment and intimidation and brutality and abuse of power perpetrated against law-abiding civilians across our communities," Pritzker said. "Trump's masked agents have detained innocent Americans, citizens and legal residents."

The Illinois Accountability Commission will focus on three core missions: Creating a public record of reported abuses, documenting the impact on families and recommending actions to prevent further harm.

The commission will be chaired by Ruben Castillo, former chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Pritzker said the commission’s findings would serve as an official record for future accountability efforts.

"It is imperative that none of the impropriety, brutality and harassment perpetrated upon our people goes unnoticed. Every instance of abuse of law, breaking or violent, and violations of rights needs to be documented and archived," Pritzker said.

Immigration agents in Chicago

Local perspective:

The new executive order comes a day after a Chicago alderman said federal immigration agents detained multiple people in Little Village, including U.S. citizens and two of his staff members.

Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd Ward) said the agents detained two members of his staff, Jacqueline Lopez and Elianne Bahena, the alderman’s chief of staff who also serves as an elected police commissioner.

Both staff members are U.S. citizens, Rodriguez said.

"All residents have the right to peacefully observe ICE/CBP activity. The federal government continues to claim that those who exercise their rights are breaking the law – these claims have been repeatedly proven as false," Rodriguez said in a statement.

The alderman added that the agents were "operating lawlessly, demonstrating utter disregard for our constitutional rights."

According to community members, a total of eight people were taken into ICE custody.

By Wednesday evening, city officials confirmed that Lopez, Bahena, and others detained during the incident were released from ICE custody after seven hours.

Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino talked to Fox News about the Little Village raid yesterday. He said he didn't see his agents do anything wrong.

"[I was at] a protest there in the Little Village area of Chicago just now and I watched our agents. They operate with extreme professionalism. They do everything right. I've not seen one instance of something that was out of control …. We are well versed in everything from the use of force to Title 8 immigration law. What we do is legal, ethical and moral," Bovino said.

License plate swapping

Dig deeper:

Pritzker's announcement comes a day after Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias issued a warning to federal immigration agents after reports surfaced that ICE agents have been changing or flipping state-issued license plates while carrying out what he described as "military-style deportation efforts" in the Chicago area.

A video circulating on social media appears to show a federal agent telling someone, "You can record all you want. We change the plates out every day."

In response, Giannoulias said, "Swapping out license plates or tampering with them to avoid or conceal detection is illegal, unsafe and will not be tolerated in Illinois. No one, including federal agents, is above the law, and we intend to hold them accountable, especially while driving on our roadways. This is a matter of public safety and protecting the wellbeing of our communities."