Pritzker lays out next step in coronavirus vaccine distribution plan

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday outlined the next phase in the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan and announced a potential loosening of "Tier 3" restrictions for regions that meet criteria beginning on Jan. 15.

Pritzker said Illinois is lowering the minimum age for people to receive a vaccine dose to 65, a departure from federal guidance that recommends vaccinations of people 75 or older.

The state's break from federal guidance comes from concerns about the virus' impact on the disenfranchised and communities of color, Pritzker said.

Phase 1B of the vaccine distribution will begin at the completion of Phase 1A and includes "frontline essential workers."

The second part of Phase 1 will include roughly 3 million people across the state.

State health officials on Wednesday announced 7,569 new cases of COVID-19 and 139 additional deaths.

The statewide positivity rate currently rests at 8.4 percent.

