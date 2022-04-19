Pritzker lifts mask requirement for Illinois public transportation

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Tuesday he’s lifting the requirement to wear a mask on public transportation to align with a federal court ruling issued Monday.

Effective immediately, masks will no longer be required on public transit, in public transit hubs, or in airports.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

"I’m proud of the work our state has done to fight COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable," Gov. Pritzker said in a statement. "I continue to urge Illinoisans to follow CDC guidelines and, most importantly, get vaccinated to protect yourself and others."

It’s important to note that local municipalities have the power to establish their own mitigations, including masking requirements on public transportation, Pritzker said.

Nearly 73% of eligible Illinoisans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and more than 81% have had at least one dose, according to the state. You can set up a vaccine appointment HERE.

"The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to remain up-to-date on your vaccinations, and that includes booster shots, especially for those who are at risk for more severe health outcomes," Acting IDPH Director Amaal Tokars said in a statement.

Advertisement

The CDC still recommends that individuals who are immunocompromised, those who cannot be vaccinated, and those in congregate places wear masks to protect people at high-risk.