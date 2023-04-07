Gov. Pritzker welcomes Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson to Chicago's top office

Governor J.B. Pritzker will meet with Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson Friday afternoon.

Pritzker says he believes Johnson will bring a "vibrancy" to the city.

On election night Pritzker issued a statement congratulating Johnson.

"I am committed to a productive partnership that advances our shared priority of making Chicago an even better place to live, work, do business and raise a family," Pritzker said.

The governor added, his administration will help with the mayoral transition in mid-May.

Johnson met with Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday to begin the transition of power. The mayor-elect also shared some of his primary goals for after taking office.

The governor and Johnson will be meeting at 1 p.m. in West Loop and will host a new conference at 2 p.m.