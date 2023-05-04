Pritzker pays tribute to fallen officers and their families

The first Thursday of May is recognized as Illinois Police Officers Memorial Day.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined law enforcement for a ceremony outside the Illinois State Capitol Thursday to pay tribute to fallen officers and their families.

Pritzker read the names of 12 officers who died in the last 18 months, many of whom passed away from COVID-19 complications.

During his address, Pritzker stressed that officers are more than a person in uniform, but also fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters.

May is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Month.

Additionally, Chicago's firefighters were also honored Thursday as it happens to be International Firefighters Appreciation Day.

The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant in the South Loop hosted a brunch for more than 1000 firefighters.

International Firefighters Appreciation Day was created in 1999 after five firefighters died tragically during a wildfire in Australia.